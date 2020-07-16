MP Farmer Suicide Bid: Probe Ordered, SP, Six Other Cops Suspended

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident where a couple consumed poison after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, ANI reported on Thursday, 16 July.

An investigation report has to be submitted in 30 days.

Meanwhile, hours after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced that the Guna collector and the superintendent of police have been removed from their posts, six more police personnel have been suspended as per ANI.

The new developments come after many including senior politicians criticised the newly-formed Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state over the incident and demanded strict action.