MP Farmer Suicide Bid: Probe Ordered, SP, Six Other Cops Suspended
A Magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident where a couple consumed poison in MP's Guna.
A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident where a couple consumed poison after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, ANI reported on Thursday, 16 July.
An investigation report has to be submitted in 30 days.
Meanwhile, hours after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced that the Guna collector and the superintendent of police have been removed from their posts, six more police personnel have been suspended as per ANI.
The new developments come after many including senior politicians criticised the newly-formed Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state over the incident and demanded strict action.
On Wednesday, the Dalit farmer couple had consumed pesticide in front of their children in Guna because the police tried to destroy their crops and evict the couple’s family from a piece of “government-owned land.”
Following this, videos emerged on the internet in which the police can be seen thrashing locals, including children, in that area.
Ramkumar Ahirwar has been practising cultivation on a piece of land in Guna which is reportedly owned by the state government. The Guna administration had ordered the setting up of a Model College on that piece of land.
Following the incident, the couple was admitted in the hospital. Ahirwar and his wife Savitri are now in stable condition, reported The Indian Express.
