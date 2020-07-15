MP: Dalit Farmer, Wife Drink Pesticide After Police Destroy Crops

A Dalit farmer couple consumed pesticide in front of their children and police officers in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna after police tried to destroy their crops in a bid to evict the couple’s family from a piece of government-owned land.

Ramkumar Ahirwar has been practising cultivation on a piece of land in Guna which is reportedly owned by the State government. The Guna administration had ordered the setting up of a Model College on the piece of land and reportedly there were previous attempts made to vacate the land. But the administration had been unsuccessful in laying the foundation stone so far.

Nirmal Rathore, Tehsildar of Guna City, who was present at the spot on the day of the incident, 14 July, and under whose watch the eviction drive was being carried out said: