MP: Dalit Farmer, Wife Drink Pesticide After Police Destroy Crops
The Guna administration was trying to evict the family from a government-owned land when the incident happened.
A Dalit farmer couple consumed pesticide in front of their children and police officers in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna after police tried to destroy their crops in a bid to evict the couple’s family from a piece of government-owned land.
Ramkumar Ahirwar has been practising cultivation on a piece of land in Guna which is reportedly owned by the State government. The Guna administration had ordered the setting up of a Model College on the piece of land and reportedly there were previous attempts made to vacate the land. But the administration had been unsuccessful in laying the foundation stone so far.
Nirmal Rathore, Tehsildar of Guna City, who was present at the spot on the day of the incident, 14 July, and under whose watch the eviction drive was being carried out said:
“After taking measurement of the land, when the encroachment was being removed with JCB machines, the farmer couple tried to kill themselves by consuming poison.”
Singh added, “A person named Dabbu Pardhi is the real squatter on government land. He has multiple criminal cases against him too. He had sublet his land to the Ahirwar family for tilling.”
FIRs Against the Couple, ‘Attempt to Suicide’ Charge Illegally Added
The couple was immediately shifted to the nearest government hospital and the wife is said to be critical. Meanwhile, the police have registered FIRs against Rajkumar, his wife Sabitri and other locals present at the spot. Among other charges, Section 353 of the IPC (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, Section 309 of the IPC (Attempt to suicide) have been added to the FIR.
However, under Section 115 of the Mental Healthcare Act 2017, "any person who attempts to commit suicide shall be presumed, unless proved otherwise, to have severe stress and shall not be tried and punished under" the Indian Penal Code.
Videos Show Police Thrashing Locals, IG Denies
Videos that have surfaced on social media showed policemen thrashing other locals present at the spot, including children.
IG Gwalior Range Rajababu Singh told The Quint, “The video has been clipped and is being shared as police weilding lathis on locals but the police was actually trying to shoo away the people who were resisting the cops from taking the unconscious farmer couple to the hospital.”
Singh said, “I have asked a team of police officers to visit the spot and probe the matter.”
Former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath took a dig at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleging him of running a “jungle raj” in the state.
