Mumbai Slum Dwellers to Get Houses at Rs 2.5 Lakh, Activists Question Quality

Ahead of the upcoming Mumbai municipal elections, the Maharashtra government, on Thursday, 25 May, released a government resolution (GR) stating that slum dwellers with valid documents between 2000 and 2011 will get houses at the cost of ₹2.5 lakh per unit under the government's slum rehabilitation scheme.

"This is a day of Diwali for Mumbaikars and Mumbai's poor," Ashish Shelar, Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai chief, told reporters.

The GR informs that the decision to rehabilitate slum dwellers who can prove their slums existed between 1 January 2000 to 1 January 2011, was taken on 16 May 2018 by the then BJP-Shiv Sena government when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister. The owners of slums before 2000 qualify for rehabilitation free of cost.

Fadnavis, who is the current deputy CM and housing minister, told reporters,