79 Year-Old Varavara Rao Gets COVID In Jail: Why Don’t Courts Act?

Despite this, the courts refused to grant him interim bail, with the most recent order coming from the special NIA court on 26 June. The request from him, and many other such prisoners, like Anand Teltumbde, has been simple: due to our vulnerability, due to the increased risk of COVID-19 in jail conditions, grant us interim bail till the crisis abates.

A simple, humanitarian request. Given Rao's age, and the current situation in the country, granting this request would hardly lead to him running away and absconding from justice in some Naxal forest hideout. Yet the request was denied.

As his health continued to get worse through June and early July from hallucinations to disorientation, his family raised concerns with the jail authorities. He was not moved to a hospital, and instead another political prisoner who is also over 60 years of age, co-accused Vernon Gonsalves, was told to look after him.