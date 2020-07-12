Varavara Rao Unwell & Hallucinating; Family Alleges Negligence

Denying the rumours of the death of the 78-year-old poet and journalist Varavara Rao, his family while addressing a virtual press conference on Sunday, 12 July, said while he is alive and fighting, they are very much worried about his deteriorating health.

“He has been keeping unwell for quite some time now, however, recent telephonic conversations with him have suggested that his health is precarious,” his daughter P Pavana said.