COVID-19: Court Rejects Bail Pleas of 2 in Bhima Koregaon Case

The accused – Varavara Rao (80) and Shoma Sen (60) – sought bail, saying they were suffering from multiple ailments and were vulnerable to coronavirus due to their age.

Rao is currently lodged at Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, while Sen is lodged at the Byculla prison.

The activists in their pleas said it has been found that older people and those with underlying medical conditions like cardio-vascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory problems, among others, are more likely to get the serious illness (COVID-19).