Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid; 'Very Unfortunate,' Says Father

The high court, in its judgment observed that the protests against the Citizenship Amendement Act, 2019 (CAA) and the 2020 North-East Delhi Riots seem prima facie to have been orchestrated at “conspirational meetings” between December 2019 and February 2020 — some of which were allegedly attended by Khalid.

"Admittedly these protests metamorphosed into violent riots in February 2020, which began by firstly choking public roads, then violently and designedly attacking policemen and random members of the public, whereat firearms, acid bottles, stones etc. were used, resulting in the admitted and sad loss of 53 precious lives and the destruction of property worth several Crores,” the court also said in its order.

Further, the court said that the protest was “not a typical protest” but more destructive and injurious than that.



With regard to Umar Khalid, the bench of Justices Mridul and Bhatnagar said: