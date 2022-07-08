Thackeray Camp Moves SC Against Governor’s Decision Inviting Shinde to Form Govt

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has moved the Supreme Court challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to invite rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to form the government in the state.

The Uddhav-led Sena faction has also challenged the Assembly speaker’s election and the floor test that proved the rebel camp's majority. The Thackeray camp has argued that 16 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification proceedings were pending, could not have participated in the Assembly proceedings.