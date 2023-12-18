Parliament Winter Session: New Telecom Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha Amid Ruckus

Expanded definition: Clause 2(21) of the Bill's 2022 version had expanded the definition of “Telecommunication Services'' to include “Over-The-Top (OTT) communication services”. Hence, the proposed definition of telecom services would also cover instant messaging applications that run as services over the internet using data. WhatsApp, Zoom, Telegram, and Signal are a few such examples.

Concern: Experts have opined that since online OTT platforms have also been swept up in the definitions, they may have to seek licences to operate in India.

Encryption backdoor: Clause 24(2) of the Bill had empowered the central or state government to intercept "any message or class of messages, to or from any person or class of persons, or relating to any particular subject" on the occurrence of any public emergency or in the interest of the public safety.

Concern: Applications like WhatsApp and Signal, which deploy end-to-end encryption in its messaging services, may be required to either not transmit messages or intercept them.

Internet shutdowns: In the event of a public emergency or in the interest of public safety, Clause 24(2) of the draft Bill had let the central or state governments suspend communication via any telecommunication network, as long as it is necessary or expedient to do so, by issuing an order in the interest of sovereignty, integrity or national security, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, and preventing incitement to an offence.

Concern: "Just because the government wants to curtail protests by people, shutdowns can be imposed; not because there is a chance of violence happening or because there is already violence happening. Is that something that’s really proportionate? That’s the question that the Anuradha Bhasin judgment asks. Hence, any action to shut down the internet should be infused with the proportionality principle," Prasanth Sugathan, the legal director of Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC), had told The Quint.

Reinforced licensing: Clause 3 of the Bill deals with Licensing and Registration and grants the Central Government the “exclusive privilege” to “provide telecommunication services," operate networks and issue licences to telecom service providers.

Concern: Experts believe that this could lead to a cumbersome (Know Your Customer) KYC process where users will have to register for usage of OTT platforms as they do for SIM cards and phone connections.

Dilution of TRAI's powers: The 2022 version of the draft Bill had proposed to omit several provisions of the existing Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997, which would reportedly do away with various powers of India's telecom regulator TRAI.