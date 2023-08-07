Data Protection Bill & the Politics of Labels: There’s More Than Meets the Eye

Article 117 of the Constitution deals with financial bills and divides them into two categories – ones which have the characteristics of a money bill, and second, which, after they become operational, will require some expenditure to be made from the Consolidated Fund of India.

A money bill is defined under Article 110 and can include bills which 'only' impose, abolish, regulate any tax or regulate how government borrows or spends money or deal with certain mandatory expenditures of the government and matters 'incidental’ to these, etc. For the complete list, please refer to the Article 110 of the Constitution.

Thus, for instance, a bill which imposes a new ‘green tax’ on our income to deal with climate change would have the characteristics of a money bill and a bill which sets up a new University for which some expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India will be required, will fall under the second category of financial bills.

Article 110 also gives the Speaker the power to decide whether or not a financial bill which has the characteristics of a money bill is actually a money bill or not and the decision of the Speaker in this regard will be final.