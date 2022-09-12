Supreme Court to Hear PILs Challenging Constitutional Validity of CAA Today

The Supreme Court on Monday, 12 September, is scheduled to hear 220 public interest litigations (PILs), including petitions, challenging the constitutional validity of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A bench comprising Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat will hear several pending PILs including the lead plea against the CAA by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), according to the list of businesses uploaded on the apex court’s website.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before 31 December 2014.

Muslim immigrants, however, are excluded.