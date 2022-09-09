‘Is Opposing CAA Illegal in Itself?’ Court Reserves Verdict on Umar Khalid Bail

Pais reportedly argued that there was nothing to show that there was meeting of minds or some kind of physical manifestation of agreement between Umar and his co-accused Sharjeel Imam to commit a crime.

He said that the prosecution’s witnesses were making baseless statements and that Khalid wasn’t even present during any of the violent acts.

"The only overt act attributed to me is a speech (Amravati speech). And just one line 'sadko par utar aaye.' That was heard by many, it was a public event. It never led to violence. In the context of that speech he raised. Conspiracy is not towards raising issue of injustice, it should be towards violence in Delhi,” Pais said.

Khalid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, was arrested on 13 September 2020 and has remained in custody ever since. The Karkardooma court denied him bail on 24 March.

He and several others have been booked under draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and are accused of being the masterminds behind the large-scale violence that shook Northeast Delhi in February 2020.

(With inputs from Live Law.)