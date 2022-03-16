SC To Hear Appeals Against Karnataka HC Hijab Ban Verdict After Holi Vacation

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday, 16 March, that it would hear appeals challenging the Karnataka High Court order upholding the ban on hijabs in educational institutions after the Holi vacation, news agency ANI reported.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli stated that the court would consider hearing the plea after advocate Sanjay Hegde asked for an urgent hearing on behalf of the petitioners.