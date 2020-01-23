Finality of Death Sentence Important, Can’t Fight Endlessly: SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 23 January, observed that the finality of death sentence is extremely important and that "one cannot go on fighting endlessly for everything", while hearing a review petition against a death sentence given to a couple over the murder of seven people.
A condemned prisoner shouldn't be under the impression that death sentence remains open-ended and can be questioned all the time, a bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde said during the hearing, according to reports.
The apex court's comments come when death warrants have been issued against four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. The convicts have appealed against their punishment at several forums.
Pointing out that the courts "punish the crime and not the person", the chief justice emphasised that the "sentencing should be proportionate to the crime".
The case that the court was hearing on Thursday pertains to the death sentence given to Shabhnam and Salim, who were convicted of murdering seven members of the former's family in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.
(With inputs from The Times of India and The Print.)
