SC to Hear Nirbhaya Convict’s Plea Claiming Juvenility on 20 Jan

The Supreme Court will on Monday, 20 January, hear a plea filed by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order, dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence.
Meanwhile, Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi on Saturday, 18 January, hit out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for urging her to pardon the convicts on death row for the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case.
A Delhi court, on Friday, issued fresh death warrants for the execution of the four convicts on 1 February, shortly after the President rejected the mercy petition of one of them.
- Senior advocate Indira Jaising urged Nirbhaya’s mother to “follow the example” of Sonia Gandhi and pardon the convicts
- The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was gang-raped and assaulted on the night of 16 December 2012, in a moving bus in Delhi
- Nirbhaya succumbed to her injuries a fortnight later at a hospital in Singapore
'Indira Jaising Should Be Ashamed': Nirbhaya's Father
Nirbhaya's father on Saturday, 18 January, said senior lawyer Indira Jaising should be “ashamed” of suggesting pardon for the four death row convicts in his daughter's gang rape case and said his family isn't as “large-hearted” as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
“She (Jaising) is a woman herself. She should be ashamed of her comments and apologise to Nirbhaya's mother,” he told PTI.
'Who's Jaising to Suggest I Pardon the Convicts': Nirbhaya's Mother
Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi, on Saturday, hit out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for urging her to pardon the convicts on death row for the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case.
“Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion? The whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims,” Asha Devi told ANI.
Jaising took to Twitter on Friday, requesting Devi to follow the example of interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, “who forgave Nalini (one of former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins) and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her.”
SC to Hear Nirbhaya Convict’s Plea on Being Juvenile on 20 Jan
The Supreme Court will hear on 20 January, a plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence.
A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna will hear the plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta.
Gupta moved the apex court on Friday challenging the high court's order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile in December 2012.
Besides, the convict has sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, which has been scheduled for 1 February.
