SC to Hear Nirbhaya Convict’s Plea Claiming Juvenility on 20 Jan

The Supreme Court will on Monday, 20 January, hear a plea filed by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order, dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence.

Meanwhile, Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi on Saturday, 18 January, hit out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for urging her to pardon the convicts on death row for the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case.

A Delhi court, on Friday, issued fresh death warrants for the execution of the four convicts on 1 February, shortly after the President rejected the mercy petition of one of them.