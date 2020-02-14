Blocking Criticism of SC, Parliament is a Dangerous Path to Take

Bhat also drew the attention of the judges to the recent phenomenon of revenge pornography – where people share intimate pictures and videos of former lovers – as an example of the kind of content that needed urgent attention, given the damage it can do to a person’s reputation.

It was reported at this time that the judges made their observations about the danger of ‘derogatory comments’ about democratic institutions, and asked the lawyers present for the parties as well as amicus curiae to look into the matter.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the social media companies, agreed with the CJI, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said this could be discussed with the other parties to the case, including the amicus assisting the court on the case, NS Nappinai.

While the parties to the case seem happy enough with the court’s suggestion, there are some serious questions to be asked about the approach the court is taking. After all, criticism of the judiciary or of Parliament is not illegal, as long as it complies with any of the reasonable restrictions in Article 19(2) of the Constitution.