WhatsApp Pay Returns to India, Gets NPCI Nod After 2 Years: Report
WhatsApp Pay is coming back to India.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) has given its nod to WhatsApp’s parent company Facebook for launching the payments app in India, a Business Standard report says.
The Business Standard report states that WhatsApp Pay will be rolled out in a phased manner in India. "The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has granted WhatsApp a license to operate its digital payment service in a phased manner," the Business Standard quoted an RBI executive.
The Quint could not independently verify the report.
WhatsApp has got permission after it agreed to comply with local data regulation norms.
The first phase of the rollout expected to be for 10 million users. "Pending other compliance points, the messaging platform will be able to do a full rollout," the report quoted the RBI executive.
After this, WhatsApp will become the biggest UPI payments service, leaving behind the likes of PhonPe, Google Pay, BHIM, Amazon Pay, among other payment apps.
(With inputs from Business Standard.)