Shraddha Murder: Aaftab’s Custody Extended for 4 Days, To Undergo Polygraph Test
Poonawala on Tuesday told the Saket court that the crime happened in the heat of the moment.
Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday, 22 November, extended the police custody of Aaftab Poonawala for the next four days in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. He was produced before the court in a special hearing.
Poonawala allegedly murdered Walkar in May this year, then chopped her body into pieces, and disposed them over the months that followed.
In court, the accused said the crime happened in the "heat of the moment." He also told the court that he is cooperating with the investigation, but is having difficulty in recalling the incident.
Courts Grants Permission for Polygraph Test
Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday got the court go-ahead for a polygraph test on the accused.
While a narco analysis on the accused was expected to be conducted on Monday, Head of the Forensic Psychology Department in Forensic Science Laboratory, Puneet Puri, told The Quint, "The polygraph test will be followed by medical tests and only after they are conducted the narco will be performed. Within 10 days, narco will be done.”
The Delhi Police will be resorting to the time-taking narco-analysis method since key evidence such as the missing murder weapon, the deceased’s remains, bloodstained clothes, and Shraddha’s phone, are yet to be found.
Evidence Collected So Far
Police teams have been conducting searches at Mehrauli forest, the flat in Chhatarpur where the crime took place, Gurgaon, Maharashtra, Dehradun, and some areas of Himachal Pradesh.
On Sunday, police teams went to Gurgaon for the third consecutive day and conducted searches around DLF Phase-3 forest area and other localities.
The accused, who continued working at a call centre in Gurgaon after the murder in May, is suspected to have discarded evidence on his way to work.
After the searches, more than 13 body parts, mostly skeletal remains, including a jaw and a femur have been recovered from several locations.
All the evidence collected so far has been sent for forensic analysis to determine whether they are human bones and if they indeed were Shraddha’s. DNA samples from her father and brother have also been collected to match the same.
