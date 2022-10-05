Explained | PFI Banned, But Its Political Wing SDPI Isn't: How Are Bans Imposed?

In light of the central government's ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), questions have been raised about how its political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), escaped the ban.

A senior member of the Karnataka BJP had said that since the SDPI is a recognised political party, any punitive action against it will have to be initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"The Centre has to take the opinion of the Election Commission," former minister K S Eshwarappa had stated.