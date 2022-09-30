As Centre Bans PFI & 8 Other Affiliate Organisations, Why Has SDPI Been Spared?

Various theories are floating around about how the SDPI escaped the ban. A senior member of the Karnataka government said that since the SDPI is a recognised political party, any punitive action against it will have to be initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI). "The centre has to take the opinion of the Election Commission," former minister K S Eshwarappa said.

Additionally, the ECI may not have the power to deregister parties under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, according to an article in The Hindu. It has, more than once, unsuccessfully sought powers to do the same from the law ministry. The ECI can only de-list political parties or declare them as inactive, as it has done to 537 parties in the last five months.

There have also been allegations, as mentioned subsequently in the article, that the BJP has intentionally kept the SDPI alive in politics because it serves as vote-cutter for its rivals like the Congress Party. But first, a little more about the SDPI.