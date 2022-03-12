SC Permits Foreign Travel for Raghav Bahl & Ritu Kapur, Extends Protection Order

The apex court will take the case up next on 11 May, till when the no coercive steps order shall remain in force.

The Supreme Court is hearing an appeal by Bahl, against the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant him interim protection while hearing his petition for quashing of the money laundering case against him.

The high court continues to be seized of the quashing case, and has directed the ED to respond to Bahl's contentions that the case does not have any merits since he has filed all necessary returns and made all relevant disclosures to the Income Tax department – which he submits has also cleared these filings.