ADVERTISEMENT

Don't Give House Arrest Relief to Navlakha as He May Use Social Media: NIA to HC

Elgar Parishad-accused Gautam Navlakha has been in prison since August 2018. 

The Quint
Published
Law
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The ASG made these comments after Navlakha's lawyer Yug Chaudhry said that his client was progressing in age and was suffering from hypertension, adding that the Taloja prison was extremely overcrowded.</p></div>
i
Listen to this story
00.00
Listen to this story
00.00

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, 5 April, requested the Bombay High Court to not grant relief of house arrest to Elgar Parishad-accused Gautam Navlakha, arguing that he may resort to the use of social media, which could be "dangerous".

The comment was made by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh on behalf of the NIA while the court was hearing a plea by Navlakha to release him from Taloja prison and provide him the relief of house arrest.

"Police guards can be posted outside his (Navlakha's) house, but how will the court stop him from using social media, the internet in his house? This is very dangerous. He is an accused in a matter concerning national security and he wants to stay in his house," Singh told the court, as per a report by PTI.
Also Read

Jail Denies Wodehouse Book to Navlakha Citing 'Security', HC Labels it 'Comical'

Jail Denies Wodehouse Book to Navlakha Citing 'Security', HC Labels it 'Comical'
ADVERTISEMENT

'Navlakha is Aged, Suffers from Hypertension': Counsel

The ASG made these comments after Navlakha's lawyer Yug Chaudhry said that his client was progressing in age and was suffering from hypertension, adding that the Taloja prison was extremely overcrowded.

Responding to Chaudhry's remarks, Singh added, "Today, issues like hypertension, diabetes are common. Where is the question of house arrest? Tomorrow, this court will be flooded, it will become like a market with thousands of jail inmates asking for house arrest."

The Maharashtra government had also opposed Navlakha's petition for relief, but told the bench, comprising Justices SB Shukre and GA Sanap, that prison authorities would provide the necessary medical attention to Navlakha, reported PTI.

Sangeeta Shinde on behalf of the government had earlier rejected allegations by the activist's counsel of non-provision of basic medical facilities in the prison.

Navlakha is one of the 15 activists, academics, and lawyers who were accused of having Naxal links and giving inflammatory speeches at Pune’s Elgar Parishad meet, which allegedly instigated the violence in Bhima Koregaon on 1 January 2018. He was arrested by the Pune police in August later that year.
Also Read

Gautam Navlakha Shifted to High-Security Barracks in Jail, Phone Calls Cancelled

Gautam Navlakha Shifted to High-Security Barracks in Jail, Phone Calls Cancelled

(With inputs from PTI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×