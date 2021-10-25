Gautam Navlakha Shifted to High-Security Barracks in Jail, Phone Calls Cancelled
Navlakha's partner Sabha Husain asked in a statement, "to what extent will the authorities go to break his spirit?”
Seventy-year-old Gautam Navlakha, who was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case, was shifted to the ‘Anda Circle’, the high security barracks in Mumbai’s Taloja jail, his partner Sabha Husain said on Sunday, 24 October.
Further, she stated, “his telephone calls to me and his lawyers, his lifeline to the outside world, have been discontinued on the pretext that physical mulaquats have resumed in jail.”
In a statement, Husain added:
“Apart from the calls to me, regular access to lawyers through phone calls is an essential facility for undertrial prisoners. To deprive any undertrial prisoner of this effective and efficient mode of securing legal advice and help, or access to family, is the height of unfairness.”
She asserted that Navlakha’s already fragile health has further deteriorated due to shifting.
Husain also wrote about late Stan Swamy, saying that he “passed away in tragic circumstances”, adding that he “had to fight for such basic needs as a straw to drink, help to move to the toilet, and medical attention.”
“Gautam has faced his unjustified incarceration with courage and spirit. How much longer is he going to be persecuted for his views, and to what extent will the authorities go to break his spirit?” said Husain concluding her statement.
