'Consent Must Be Foregrounded for Women's Safety': Rahul Gandhi on Marital Rape

The two judges of the Delhi High Court hearing the challenge to the constitutionality of the marital rape exception had earlier made comments and had asked questions that appeared to take different views on how to approach the issue during the hearing on 13 January.

While hearing the final arguments, Justice Rajiv Shakdher had suggested that he didn't understand why we continued to "walk on eggshells" regarding the issue, as the relationship of a husband and wife was not relevant to whether a sexual act amounted to rape – consent was the crux of the matter.