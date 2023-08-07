Rahul Gandhi Returns to Parliament After Reinstatement in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to the Parliament after the Lok Sabha secretariat restored his membership on Monday, 7 August, following the Supreme Court's stay on his conviction in the 'Modi' surname defamation case.
What the reinstatement order said: In its letter, the secretariat said: "In view of order dated 04.08.2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi, notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(3)/2023/TO(B) dated the 24 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements (sic)."
Why the reinstatement is politically significant: The reinstatement comes a day ahead of the scheduled discussion on the No Confidence Motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Parliament on 8 August.
The motion was moved by the 'Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance' (INDIA) over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's alleged failure to control the violence in Manipur.
How the Congress reacted: Celebrations are underway at Congress offices across the country following Gandhi's reinstatement.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge shared a clip of party leaders celebrating and exchanging sweets following the order.
"The decision to reinstate Shri Rahul Gandhi as an MP is a welcome step. It brings relief to the people of India, and especially to Wayanad. Whatever time is left of their tenure, the BJP and the Modi government should utilise that by concentrating on actual governance rather than denigrating democracy by targeting opposition leaders," Kharge tweeted.
Indian Youth Congress Chief Srinivas BV called the reinstatement a "victory of love."
"A wave of happiness in the Parliament on the victory of love. People's leader Rahul Gandhi is returning to the Parliament," BV tweeted.
How the BJP reacted: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, while speaking to the media, slammed the Congress party's allegations of a delay in the reinstatement.
"The SC order came on Friday. There was Saturday and Sunday after that. The membership has been restored now. There has to be patience in constitutional matters. We have followed legal and constitutional processes. We had asked for the order copy and the reinstatement happened soon after we received the order copy," he said.
The Congress party had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday after the SC order and asked for Gandhi to be reinstated. The party had also alleged a 'deliberate' delay in the process and hinted at moving the apex court on Tuesday if Rahul wasn't reinstated on Monday.
