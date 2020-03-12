Meet the Lawyer Behind India’s First Women’s Legal Rights Portal

In July 2017, Manasi Chaudhari was driving home at midnight when she met with a minor accident upon collision with another vehicle. What happened next was unexpected.

Two guys got off the other car, screamed abuses at her and started banging her window aggresively. She escaped unscathed but decided that action must be taken against them and rushed to file an FIR.

"I am a lawyer, I know exactly what steps need to be taken in such situations. I am aware of my rights. But what about other women? What if they are apprehensive to go to the cops just because they are not sure about the process," said Chaudhari, speaking to The Quint.