Loss, Fear & Anger: NE Delhi Women on How Violence Shattered Them

“My son is gone... how do I make people understand?”

“I don’t know when I will go home or if I have a home at all.”

“What have they given as freebies? They have given us bullets as freebies.”

Every house in violence-hit northeast Delhi has a story to tell. But women in these houses have more than stories to tell – they have lost loved ones, been left homeless and shattered.

Like 54-year-old Ramsakhi Solanki, who has been residing in Shiv Vihar for more than three decades. Her 27-year-old son Rahul Solanki, stepped out of the house, just as violence broke out. He never came back to see his mother – he was killed after a bullet was shot at him.

Solanki is among the 53 people who were killed in the violence.