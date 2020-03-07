Loss, Fear & Anger: NE Delhi Women on How Violence Shattered Them
Camera: Athar Rather
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
“My son is gone... how do I make people understand?”
“I don’t know when I will go home or if I have a home at all.”
“What have they given as freebies? They have given us bullets as freebies.”
Every house in violence-hit northeast Delhi has a story to tell. But women in these houses have more than stories to tell – they have lost loved ones, been left homeless and shattered.
Like 54-year-old Ramsakhi Solanki, who has been residing in Shiv Vihar for more than three decades. Her 27-year-old son Rahul Solanki, stepped out of the house, just as violence broke out. He never came back to see his mother – he was killed after a bullet was shot at him.
Solanki is among the 53 people who were killed in the violence.
“No one admitted my 27-year-old son. What do I say now?” said the mother, who claimed that her son was taken to 3-4 nursing homes but they refused to treat him.
Of Lost Savings & Cancelled Weddings
Shaheeda, 45, in Chand Bagh had saved Rs 10 lakh for her daughter’s wedding and had total savings of Rs 60 lakh from her husband’s retirement. She has now lost everything and she describes her mind as nothing but numb. Her street, she claims, was one of the worst-hit areas in the violence.
Just seven kilometres away from Chand Bagh is Indira Vihar – where 18-year-old Hena is taking shelter at a relative’s house. Her marriage was fixed for 15 March in Muzaffarnagar. But it now stands cancelled because “she has lost it all.”
“I have lost everything in these riots. My mother is also hospitalised. I have nothing left. How do I get married amid this?” Hena breaks down.
‘My Dupatta Was Snatched’
Many women in the area are still living in fear. Some do not know when they will go back home or if they have a home left at all.
Rani Parveena, 37, has been living in Shiv Vihar for more than a decade with her two children and husband. She came to attend a wedding in Indira Vihar, just hours before the violence broke on 24 February. She has never returned and does not know if she ever can.
Unlike Parveena, 32-year-old Nargis had to flee Shiv Vihar:
“So many things happened to women. Many women escaped in a lot of distress. Some were grabbed, some pulled. Their hearts are filled with terror,” echoed 75-year-old Fareeda, who is also staying at a relief camp in Indira Vihar.
‘Want Humanity, Not Freebies’
Amid the myriad of emotions is simmering anger. Anger over the mob that started the violence. Anger over government’s inaction.
Usha Chowdhary’s house is one of the few houses in the area that has not been burnt. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t furious.
But unlike Chowdhary, Halima had to flee her house in Khajuri Khas along with her two kids:
Many women in the area have a question, the one they say they might never find answers to.
“Hindu women have become widows. Muslim women have become widows. People are being killed. Who is benefiting from all this? Politicians are benefiting from this, right,” asked Chowdhary, saying she is asking on behalf of all women – be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, or Sikh.
(With inputs from Asmita Nandy)