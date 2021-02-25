Nirav Modi Extradition: Court Order Crucial, But Many Steps To Go

On Thursday, 25 February, the Westminster Magistrates Court recommended the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to India, after finding that there was a prima facie case for him to answer in the Indian courts.

Magistrate Samuel Goozee ruled the CBI and ED had provided evidence, which could be sufficient to lead to a conviction in connection with their allegations of fraud by Modi as part of the PNB scam. Modi was arrested in March 2019, and has been in custody since then, with bail applications rejected as he was considered a flight risk.

The court also rejected several key arguments by Modi, including his attempt to argue that he would not face a fair trial in India as there is a political witch-hunt against him, and that the conditions in jail would not be humane.

The Ministry of External Affairs says they are liaising with the UK authorities for an “early extradition”.