Flaws in Law Do Not Let Dalit Torture in Nagaur Be Called Rape

In the Nagaur assault case, the accused had tortured one of the two Dalit youths by pouring petrol on his private parts with a piece of cloth wrapped on a screwdriver.

Under Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code that lays down the provisions of cases of rape and sexual assault, the act of insertion of a foreign object into into the private parts of the victim would constitute “rape” – had it been a woman. Unfortunately, India’s rape laws do not consider torture of this nature against a man as “rape” or “sexual assault.”

Hence, the seven people who have been arrested in the Nagaur case have been booked under several provisions of the IPC, including causing grievous hurt, but none of them deal with sexual assault or rape.