Farm Laws to ED & CBI, Modi Govt Upholds the Unholy Tradition of 'Ordinance Raj'

The new ordinances used to extend the tenures of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) directors are only the latest examples of this problem.

The new ordinances allow for the directors to be given multiple one-year extensions after they reach their retirement age, so as to give them tenures of upto five years.

The Modi government's ostensible logic is that this gives the directors of these important investigative agencies security of tenure, allowing them to do their job better. As of now, thanks to the Supreme Court, the directors of the ED and CBI have to get tenures of at least two years, so theoretically, ensuring an even greater security of tenure would be a good thing.

There is a debate to be had over whether this is really what the ordinances do since they don't actually guarantee an extended tenure but instead offer limited extensions based on the government's assessment of the director's performance.