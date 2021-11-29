Over a Year After Being Passed, 3 Farm Laws Repealed in Parliament
Several parties expressed disappointment over the government not allowing a discussion on the Bill.
The three contentious farm laws, that triggered nationwide protests by the farmers last year, were repealed in the Parliament on Monday, 29 November, on the first day of the Winter Session of the House.
The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha after it resumed at 2 pm on Monday, after the Lok Sabha passed it around 12pm.
While the Opposition welcomed the move, several parties expressed disappointment over the government not allowing a discussion on the Bill.
'Why No Discussion?': Oppn Question Centre
Speaking to the media outside the Parliament, Congress MP Rahul gandhi slammed the Centre for passing the Bill without discussion and said that the Centre could not stand against the will of the people of the country.
"The farm laws have been repealed today as we had said they would be. However, it's unfortunate that they were repealed without discussion. This government is scared of holding a discussion," he said.
Gandhi further said that the "upcoming state elections must be on the Centre's mind."
"We welcome the withdrawal of the three farm laws. We demanded that a discussion takes place on several incidents that took place during agitation, including the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and the issue of the electricity bill. The farmers are still present at the protest site," Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, told ANI earlier.
Congress leader Adhir Ranja Chowdhury too slammed the government for not allowing a discussion on the Bill and said that the Centre was falsely accusing the Opposition of not letting the House function.
"Even though the government has repealed the farm laws, its 'Mann ki Baat' is something else," he said, as quoted by ANI.
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the Centre must clarify its stand on farm laws.
He further demanded compensation for the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation and promised Rs 25 lakh for each of their families if the party came to power in Uttar Pradesh.
'What's the Intention?': BJP Slams Opposition
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, while speaking to the media outside the Parliament, said that there was enough discussion on the three bills when they were passed last year.
"During the passing of the farm bills, there was enough discussion. Today, the entire Opposition was demanding to repeal the laws. But when we went to repeal the laws, the Opposition created ruckus, I ask the Opposition what is their intention?" Joshi told ANI.
'Protests Will Continue': Rakesh Tikait
Speaking to the media earlier, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader rakesh Tikait said that the repeal of the laws was a victory of the 750 farmers who had lost their lived during the agitation.
"This a tribute to all 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. The protest will continue as other issues including MSP are still pending," Tikait told ANI.
After a year of intensive protests in several parts of the country and at the Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders of Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 November announced that the three laws passed last year will be repealed in the Winter Session of the House.
The famers, however, refused to call the protests off, saying that several demands like guarantee for MSP, action against MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra, and adequate compensation to the families of the famers who died duting the agitation are yet to be acted upon by the government.
