75-Year-Old Gets Life Imprisonment for 'Digital Rape': What Does It Mean?

In 2019, a three-year-old was alleged to have been subjected to “digital rape” in Sector 39 of Noida.

The septuagenarian, Akbar Alam, was a neighbour of the girl’s family and had allegedly lured the minor to his home with toffee.



The police have claimed that Alam lived at his son-in-law’s home in the neighbourhood, and that no one was at home when he committed the crime.

However, Dr Pushplata, who conducted the medical examination, in her report said:

“There was no injury mark on the private part... In my medical report, any rape can't be confirmed with medical inspection.”