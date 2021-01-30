SC Halts Permanent Appointment of Judge Who Passed POCSO Orders

The Times of India reports that Justices DY Chandrachud and AM Khanwilkar – who are not part of the three-judge collegium but began their judicial careers in the Bombay High Court – “reiterated their strong reservations against making Justice Ganediwala a permanent judge of the HC in closed door conversations.”

Both these judges had objected to her appointment as an additional judge in the first place (in February 2019), and thanks to the recent controversy, were able to convince one of the members of the three-judge collegium to withdraw their consent to her permanent appointment, The Times of India notes.

While the Chief Justice of India and the four senior-most judges of the apex court form the collegium for appointments to the Supreme Court, high court appointments are decided by a three-member panel.

NDTV sources informed the news channel that the decision has been taken to ensure she has “exposure and training” for such cases cases, as she may not have had sufficient experience of POCSO cases as a lawyer.