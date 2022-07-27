ADVERTISEMENT
CBI Arrests Lalu Prasad Yadav's Ex-OSD Bhola Yadav in Alleged Land for Jobs Case
Searches are underway at four locations in Bihar, the report said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 27 July, arrested Bhola Yadav, former OSD (Officer on Special Duty) of ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the alleged land for job case, news agency ANI reported.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
