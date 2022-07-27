ADVERTISEMENT

CBI Arrests Lalu Prasad Yadav's Ex-OSD Bhola Yadav in Alleged Land for Jobs Case

Searches are underway at four locations in Bihar, the report said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 27 July, arrested Bhola Yadav, former OSD (Officer on Special Duty) of ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the alleged land for job case, news agency ANI reported.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

