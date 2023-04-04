UAPA Charges Framed Against Fahad Shah: For How Long Will Scribes Be in Jail?

This case pertains to an article written by PhD scholar Aala Fazili which was published in The Kashmir Walla back in 2011. The prosecution's contention (as cited in the court order) is that:

"The article is highly provocative, seditious and intended to create unrest in J&K, to abet the gullible youth to take the path of violence and create communal unrest. The consequences of the publication of the article has led to increase in terrorism and unlawful activities across the J&K."

Further, the prosecution goes on to claim that: "During the course of investigation it is revealed that many youth took the arms against the State since 2011 after the publication of the article and the article so written was one of the reason to ignite feeling of jihad amongst gullible youth who were motivated to take part in the freedom struggle. (sic)"

"Terrorist activities and subsequent killings have increased which is clearly part of ongoing operation to build and propagate the false narrative essential to sustain the secessionist cum terrorist campaign," it alleged.

Unless we have entirely misunderstood the argument, it seems that the prosecution has claimed that this one article in question written by Fazili and published in Shah's news-portal has contributed to a spike in violence in Kashmir, since 2011.

The claim however can be dubbed questionable, at best.

This is because the history of violence in Kashmir dates back to the partition of India in 1947, taking on a more inflamed character in the late 80s (over two decades before Fazili allegedly wrote the piece and Shah published it).

How the state arrived at the conclusion that "many youth took the arms against the State since 2011 after the publication of the article" remains unclear.