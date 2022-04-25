Legal Experts Question New UAPA FIR Against Kashmiri Journalist Fahad Shah

On 14 March, Shah, who had received bail in two of the (then) three cases against him — the arrests for which had been consecutive — and was awaiting his bail hearing in the third case, was slapped with the Public Security Act (a preventive detention law which allows the authorities to detain a person without conviction for up to two years).

Most recently, on 5 April, Shah was booked under the UAPA for the third time, in the latest of the four cases against him. The new FIR relates to an article by PhD scholar Aala Fazili which was published in The Kashmir Walla back in 2011.

While the FIR does not expressly name Shah, it mentions the “editor of monthly digital magazine The Kashmir Walla”, which Shah’s lawyer Umair Ronga has confirmed to The Quint is in reference to him.