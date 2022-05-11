Avoid Filing FIRs Under Sedition Law, Those in Jail Can Apply for Bail: SC
“It will be appropriate not to use this provision till further re-examination of the sedition law is over:" CJI
Pointing out that the Central government agrees with the prima facie opinion of the court that the rigours of the sedition law (under section 124A of the IPC) are not in accordance with the current social milieu, the apex court, on Wednesday 11 May, urged the Centre and State governments to refrain from registering any FIR invoking section 124A.
Further, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) led bench said that those already incarcerated, after having been booked under this section, can approach the courts for bail.
“It will be appropriate not to use this provision till further re-examination of the sedition law is over,” Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said.
The apex court interim order came in a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law.
