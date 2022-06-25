FIR Against Teesta Setalvad Based on Complaint Citing SC's Zakia Jafri Judgment

The Supreme Court had rejected Jafri's petition, which was filed along with Setalvad, and went on to say:

“At the end of the day, it appears to us that a coalesced effort of the disgruntled officials of the State of Gujarat alongwith others was to create sensation by making revelations which were false to their own knowledge. The falsity of their claims had been fully exposed by the SIT after a thorough investigation. Intriguingly, the present proceedings have been pursued for last 16 years (from submission of complaint dated 8.6.2006 running into 67 pages and then by filing protest petition dated 15.4.2013 running into 514 pages) including with the audacity to question the integrity of every functionary involved in the process of exposing the devious stratagem adopted (to borrow the submission of learned counsel for the SIT), to keep the pot boiling, obviously, for ulterior design. As a matter of fact, all those involved in such abuse of process, need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law.”

The complainant quoted the above-mentioned paragraph from the Supreme Court judgment and also went on to cast a series of allegations against the three accused in the case, including that Setalvad "conjured, coated, forged and fabricated facts and documents and or evidence" and influenced and tutored witnesses.

The complaint further alleges:

"The scrutiny of the material forwarded by the Government of Gujarat establishes that (with) certain vested interests, individuals and organisations including Sanjiv Bhatt, different NGOs, some political leaders and organisations were hatching a criminal conspiracy to use various forums such as the Supreme Court and the SIT for settling their scores and achieving an unlawful objective of implicating innocent individuals in offences punishable with life."

Further, the complainant sought for the FIR to be registered in the context of: