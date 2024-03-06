Bombay HC Acquits GN Saibaba for Second Time in 15 Months: What is the Case?

The Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench on Tuesday, 5 March acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five other accused in an alleged Maoist links case.

A division bench of Justices Vinay G Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes stated that the prosecution has failed to prove the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. It also held that the sanction of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused as "null and void" – and that the entire prosecution was "vitiated" on account of the invalid sanction.

"It (the prosecution) failed to establish the seizure of incriminating material from the house of accused No 6 Saibaba. It also failed to prove electronic evidence in terms of provisions of the Indian Evidence Act and Information Technology Act,” the order stated.