SC Sets Aside HC Order Discharging GN Saibaba, New Bench to Decide Case Afresh

"It will be open for the State to argue that sanction need not be considered once accused is convicted in such a case...We request the High Court to dispose of the appeals expeditiously, preferably within four months. It is also observed that propriety demands that on appeal, the matter be placed before another bench than that which passed impugned order," the apex court ordered, according to Bar and Bench.

The Bombay High Court had held the entire trial against Professor Saibaba to be "null and void", discharged him along with four co-accused and ordered their immediate release.

After the Maharashtra government objected, the top court subsequently held an urgent Saturday hearing and suspended the High Court's decision.