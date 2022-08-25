Jailed With GN Saibaba, Pandu Narote Dies; Lawyer Alleges Treatment Delay

Saibaba's wife Vasanta Saibaba said that his family did not know whether he fell ill and that they could not even meet him in his last moments. She added that the lawyer requested Narote to be shifted to the ICU ward, but that was not done.

"It is due to the sheer neglect of the authorities that this tragedy had to happen. Are the lives of prisoners who are fighting for justice in courts not valuable? The lawyer requested Pandu to be shifted to the ICU ward but it was not implemented," she told The Quint.

She further said, "There is a rampant neglect of prisoners health in the jail, that allows for such tragedies to happen. It took more than five years for the appeal to reach the high court, where it's still proceeding. In that time, Pandu is no more."

(With inputs from The Wire.)