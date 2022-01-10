Ex-DU Prof GN Saibaba, Jailed for Alleged Maoist Links, Tests COVID Positive
Saibaba, who has over 90% physical disabilities, had tested positive for COVID-19 in February last year as well.
Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, serving a life term in Nagpur Central Jail for his alleged connection with Maoists, has tested positive for COVID-19, reported The Indian Express.
His wife, Vasantha, issued a statement on Monday, January 10, and appealed to the authorities to shift the jailed scholar to a hospital.
"I urge the Nagpur jail authorities and the court to please urgently admit him to a hospital where he can be monitored as his heart issue coupled with COVID can cause serious complications."Vasantha, GN Saibaba's wife
Saibaba, who has over 90% physical disabilities and uses a wheelchair, tested positive for COVID-19 in February 2021 as well.
Vasantha said that Saibaba wrote to her that he was feeling unwell and complained of weakness, insomnia and constant pain in his back and hips.
“The jail authorities have not contacted us yet. He previously wrote to us saying that he was feeling extremely weak and was suffering from sleepless nights because of constant back and hip pain. I am very worried how he will endure this COVID attack, as he did not recover properly after the last time he got COVID,” she said, as reported by The Indian Express.
Saibaba was convicted by a court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli for links with Maoists and participating in activities that amounted to “waging war against the country”. Saibaba would teach English at Ram Lal Anand College until his arrest in 2014.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
