Will Challenge Saibaba Sacking, Our Livelihood in Jeopardy: Wife 

Lashing out at the Delhi University for removing scholar-activist GN Saibaba from his assistant professor post, his wife Vasantha Kumari called the exercise “a targeted witch hunt” meant to “mentally torture and harass” them.

Speaking with The Quint, she accused the university of complete absence of transparency regarding the functioning of the college committee looking into the matter of his suspension, and said the family will challenge the termination decision in court.

On Thursday, 1 April, in a note sent to Saibaba’s family, college Principal Rakesh Kumar Gupta wrote, “The services of GN Saibaba, Assistant Professor, Ram Lal Anand College, are terminated with effect from the afternoon of 31st day of March, 2021. Three months’ salary has been paid in his Savings Bank Account.”

Saibaba’s wife said that by terminating his employment, the university has put his family’s livelihood in jeopardy.