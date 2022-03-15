Does Ishrat Jahan Bail Order Help Other Accused in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case?

These statements by the judge are an acceptance of the police's case that the protests were meant to escalate and become riots, thereby falling into the definition of terrorist acts under the UAPA.

Although Justice Bhambhani's orders granting bail to Tanha, Narwal and Kalita for the Delhi High Court cannot be treated as precedent (thanks to a problematic Supreme Court order), his reasoning had raised important questions over when such activities can amount to terrorist activities, even when accepted as criminal offences.

Judge Rawat has accepted they do without any real scrutiny or analysis, and this is likely to be the position when the court considers the other bail pleas.

The police's accusations against those alleged to hatch those plans (and remember, all that is looked at at this stage are the allegations, not the evidence, thanks to the Watali judgment), will have to then be held to be prima facie true.

Which means the likes of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam – who are alleged to have planned this all out in December 2019 and (in Khalid's and Tahir Hussain's case) then organised subsequent meetings where the conspiracy was fleshed out and instructions given – will be hit by the 'embargo' on bail in Section 43D(5) of the UAPA.