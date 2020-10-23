No Proof for UAPA Charge: Bail for SIM Seller in Delhi Riots Case

Faizan Khan was represented by senior advocate Salman Khurshid. He argued that the investigating agency had wrongly invoked the UAPA against Faizan as there was no allegation of an actual terrorist act against his client, who is just a poor salesman working at a shop in Okhla.

Khurshid termed the invocation of the UAPA “disproportionate” and a “gross abuse” as the police had produced no “material that even remotely shows that the petitioner funded any terror activity.”

Justice Kait referred to the Supreme Court’s 1994 decision in Hitendra Vishnu Thakur vs State of Maharashtra to say that in such cases, the court should “always consider carefully the material available on record and apply its mind to see whether the provisions” of the special law being invoked against a person “are even prima facie attracted.”

He found that from the material on record and the submissions of the ASG for the State, Faizan Khan was no part of any of the WhatsApp groups involved in coordinating or organising the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, which the Delhi Police claim to be where the conspiracy behind the Delhi riots was hatched. He had sold the SIM card to Asif Iqbal Tanha in December 2019, whereas the violence took place from 23-25 February.

“There is no proximate nexus between the aforesaid alleged incidents nor is it alleged that the said SIM card was provided, on the pretext or with the intention/objective, to be utilized for organizing protests, etc,” the judge said in the order.

Justice Kait also referred to another decision of the Supreme Court in Kartar Singh vs State of Punjab to say that when making an accusation that a person had knowledge of a conspiracy to commit offences like this and is therefore part of the conspiracy, it has to be seen if they have “actual knowledge or reason to believe” of such conspiracy.

To invoke the UAPA against Faizan Khan, Delhi Police, therefore, would have to demonstrate that he had “actual knowledge” that the SIM card he provided would be used for organising the protests that sparked the riots. However, the judge found that: