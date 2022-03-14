ADVERTISEMENT

UAPA Accused Ishrat Jahan Gets Bail in Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case

This is in connection with the Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case.

The Quint
Published
Law
1 min read
Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan is one of the activists arrested under UAPA.
A Delhi court on Monday, 14 March, granted bail to UAPA accused former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan. This is in connection with the Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case.

(This is a developing story.)

