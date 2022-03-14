ADVERTISEMENT
UAPA Accused Ishrat Jahan Gets Bail in Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case
This is in connection with the Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case.
A Delhi court on Monday, 14 March, granted bail to UAPA accused former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan. This is in connection with the Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case.
(This is a developing story.)
