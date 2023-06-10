'Case Is Fabricated': Delhi Court Acquits Man Charged With Rioting in 2020

Poking holes: “It is hard to believe that a police officer who has witnessed an offence being committed in his area of posting did not make any complaint in this regard. He [the head constable] never reported the matter at his police station for registration of FIR. He did not call up 100 number for seeking immediate police aid. He did not make any attempt to arrest any of the offenders,” the court said.

"Since TIP [Test Identification Parade] of the accused was not conducted by the police for identification by the complainant, it can be inferred that it was not carried out since the police was already aware that its case is fabricated and the accused has been shown as the offender only for solving of this case," the court said.

“The fact that the State falsely cited the complainant [Mohd Rashid] as a witness who can identify the accused as the offender, indicates that the case of the prosecution that the offence was committed by the accused Noor Mohammad is false,” it added.

Of note: The court also said that "it is the tendency of the police witnesses to speak in line with the police case. Delhi police being a disciplined force, a Head Constable is under the influence of the SHO and the supervisory police officers. It appears that his statement was procured and prepared falsely and belatedly to solve this case."