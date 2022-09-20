2020 Delhi Riots: Court Acquits Man Over Policeman's Contradictory Statement

A Delhi court on Tuesday, September 20, acquitted a man named Noor Mohammed in the 2020 Delhi riots case, observing that his identification was “probably the outcome of an afterthought” of the Delhi Police, Live Law has reported.

In his cross examination, the Investigating Officer (IO) earlier claimed that no one could identify the person accused of vandalising the shop of the complainant (Mohammed Hanif) other than the complainant himself, the court observed.

At the same time, the IO said that the beat constable had told him that he could identify the person responsible for vandalising Hanif’s shop. Yet, the IO did not record the statement of the beat constable, nor did he mention the fact in the case diary, the court added.