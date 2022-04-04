Delhi HC Allows Rana Ayyub's Plea Challenging ED's Travel Ban, With Conditions

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 4 April, allowed journalist Rana Ayyub to travel abroad, just days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) barred her from doing so, citing an ongoing probe in a money laundering case.

The court allowed Ayyub's writ petition, which sought interim relief from the ED's action against her, with certain conditions.

Ayyub has been asked to inform the agencies where she is staying and deposit some money. Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing Ayyub, has also volunteered to share her itinerary.

The court had resumed hearing Ayyub's plea on Monday, 4 April.