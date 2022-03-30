No, Rana Ayyub Did Not Say Will Smith Hitting Chris Rock Is ‘Hindu Terrorism'

A screenshot with photographs of Hollywood actor Will Smith and journalist Rana Ayyub is being widely shared on social media with text that claims that Ayyub equated the recent controversy of Smith slapping comedian and Oscars host Chris Rock with 'Hindu terrorism.'

The claim comes in the backdrop of an incident at the 2022 Academy Awards where host Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's medical condition, after which Smith went up on stage and hit Rock.

However, Rana Ayyub made no such statement. The viral claim originates from an article published by satirical entertainment portal 'The Fauxy,' which calls itself "India's India's Finest, Fastest & Fictitious News Source."